Begum Jaan: Vidya Balan’s film to hit the screens on April 14

Actress Vidya Balan has announced her film Begum Jaan will release on April 14. The 38-year-old star took to Twitter to share the first poster of the film. “14th April it is,” wrote Vidya, alongside the image.

The film is the Hindi adaptation of Bengali movie Rajkahini, helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, which also marks his directorial debut in Bollywood.

The story revolves around the madam of a brothel, essayed by Balan. Earlier, Mukherji had tweeted a photo of Vidya with legendary singer Asha Bhonsle, revealing she will playback for the National Award-winning actress in the film.

“#BegumJaan with her voice!” wrote Mukherji.

14th April it is !! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/ndf98wtIID — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) February 10, 2017

The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Gauahar Khan in key roles. The film is set during the time when Bengal was being partitioned in two parts. It also shows communal riots which took place back then. While the world was being torn apart, the film will showcase the life of a Begum Jaan who never discriminated among her fellow sex workers based on their cast, creed, or religion.

The national anthem of India is originally a lot longer than the 52-second and in the year 2015, Srijit Mukherji had used the complete composition in the Bengali version of the movie. Titled Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata, the video which featured popular music artists of Bengal soon went viral.

Almost all the popular musicians including Kabir Suman, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Rupankar Bagchi, Lopamudra Mitra, Rupam Islam, Babul Supriyo, Sraboni Sen, Siddharta Sankar Roy, Srikanto Acharya, Anupam Roy, Annwesha, Indraadip Das Gupta had featured in the promotional video.

In Rajkahani, popular Bengali actress, Rituparna Sengupta had played Begum Jaan. The actress who is known for her appearances in C-grade Bengali films had been seen in a completely different avatar in the film.

