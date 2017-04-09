Begum Jaan: Vidya Balan film declared tax free in Jharkhand 

Vidya Balan will be seen playing the titular role in Srijit Mukerji’s Begum Jaan. Vidya Balan will be seen playing the titular role in Srijit Mukerji’s Begum Jaan.

Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan has been declared tax-free in Jharkhand. Director Srijit Mukherji wrote, “Delighted to announce the Hon’ble CM @dasraghubar has declared #BegumJaan tax-free for Jharkhand & has also extended a subsidy of Rs. 2 crores!”

Raghubar Das, Chief Minister of Jharkhand, wrote “Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, actor Vidya Balan were in Ranchi to promote their upcoming film, Begum Jaan. The film has mostly been shot in Jharkhand. The cast was very happy with Jharkhand’s hospitality. We have announced the film tax-free. Vidya has agreed to be the brand ambassador of Jharkhand and she’ll promote its craft.”

Here is the tweet:

“निर्देशक श्री महेश भट्ट, अदाकारा विद्या बालन ने आज मुलाकात की। अपनी आनेवाली फिल्म बेगम जान के प्रचार के सिलसिले में वे रांची आये हुए थे। बेगम जान की ज्यादातर शूटिंग झारखंड में हुई है। झारखंड में मिली सुविधा से वे काफी खुश नजर आए। झारखंड में फिल्म को टैक्स फ्री कर दिया गया है। विद्या बालन ने झारक्राफ्ट की ब्रांड एम्बेसडर बनने की सहमति प्रदान की। वे झारक्राफ्ट के उत्पादों का प्रचार प्रसार करेंगी।”

Delighted to announce that Begum Jaan has been declared tax free in Jharkhand and has also been given a subsidy… http://t.co/xQnWcVs7yc — Srijit Mukherji (@srijitspeaketh) April 9, 2017

Thank u Jharkhand ! Thank u Raghubar Das Ji ! Your support to our film Begum Jaan has made a great difference. Thank U ! @dasraghubar http://t.co/mmJJhzxcHM — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) April 9, 2017

The film is about the madam of a brothel, Begum Jaan, played by Vidya Balan. It is a remake of Bengali film Rajkahini, which was also directed by Sujit Mukherji, and had Rituparna Sengupta as its main lead. Begum Jaan is set in the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition.

Vidya is thankful for a great response she has received for the portrayal of Begum Jaan. She says, “Every time I make an attempt to present new and unusual stories for the audience. And when this film came to me, I was so excited that I thought to start shooting for the film on that day itself. The character and dialogues of Begum Jaan are so strong and with so much of attitude that I just couldn’t stop myself from doing this film.”

The film, which also stars Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Chunkey Pandey and Naseeruddin Shah among others, is scheduled for April 14 release.

