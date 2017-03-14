Begum Jaan trailer: Vidya Balan reveals why she is swearing so much, watch video

Begum Jaan trailer: Vidya Balan and her army of women are out to save their brothel during the India-Pakistan partition. Begum Jaan trailer: Vidya Balan and her army of women are out to save their brothel during the India-Pakistan partition.

Vidya Balan is portraying the character of a brothel madam in her next, Begum Jaan. She is seen using an abusive language quite easily, and when we asked her how she got comfortable using cuss words on screen, she said, “It was very easy for me, as I abuse everyday; (Laughs) No, I do not! As a student of Sociology, I knew academically what the problem related to prostitution in India is. But while filming, I started personalising their problems, I realised the difficulties of their lives in depth. The exploitation of one’s body, the trade of body is never easy. Hence there is always an anger. So ‘maine sab bhadaas nikaal di iss film mein. (So I vent out all my anger in this film). If I didn’t have a line while shooting, I would say cuss words. With the way this film is, and the way the film’s background is, it is easy to abuse.”

Watch | Vidya Balan Starrer ‘Begum Jaan’ First Look

Vidya also spoke a little about how she has been doing women centric films, she said, “I enjoy playing different characters.”

Also read | Begum Jaan trailer: Vidya Balan is up in arms to save her pride in the most fierce manner. Watch video

Talking about how she prepared for her role as a begum of brothel, she added, “I haven’t contributed in the preparations at all. Srijit had a vision in mind. He sourced fabrics like phulkari to give that local look. I feel very fortunate to work in such films, and that such films are made. I don’t have to worry about how I look. I just have to surrender to my director.”

Watch | Begum Jaan trailer here

To this Srijit Mukherji, the director who is a task-master himself, added, “Vidya is acting very modest right now. But I would like to share how one month before we started shooting, I sat with Vidya. She is very jovial, I didn’t want her to be that way with other girls. I wanted her to have an authority over other girls. Vidya would ask me questions of begum’s (the character’s) childhood memories, her memories from her first night after her wedding, and her history about her abuse and how she ran away. So I needed to prepare a prequel and a sequel in my head. When we finally started shooting, I had begum on sets, not Vidya!”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd