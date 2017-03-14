Begum Jaan trailer: Vidya Balan and her army is here to save their pride in the most fierce manner. Watch video

Begum Jaan trailer: Vidya Balan as Madam of the brothel is extremely realistic. Begum Jaan trailer: Vidya Balan as Madam of the brothel is extremely realistic.

If anything can stand in the way of politics between two nations, it has to be their self-respect and pride, even if they are women of a brothel. Vidya Balan’s fierce avatar along with her female army are here to give you a chill down your spine, as they are ready to face even a historical event as big as the India-Pakistan partition, to safeguard their home. They give an intense glimpse into what can be expected in Vidya’s upcoming film Begum Jaan, in its first trailer that released today. And going by the looks of it, the film only promises some award-winning performances.

Watch | Here’s The First Poster Of Vidya Balan’s Begum Jaan

The trailer begins with Amitabh Bachchan’s baritone where he gives a backdrop of India-Pakistan Partition and how the LoC was meant to cross from within the brothel of Vidya, who plays the title role of Begum Jaan. As the trailer proceeds, we are introduced to the fearless and blunt Vidya who delivers some striking dialogues. We bet you will get goosebumps when you see Vidya saying, “Mahina humme ginna aata hai Sahab, hamesha laal karke jaata hai.” (We know what is a month end, it always comes and paints us red.)

While Vidya is set to deliver another award winning performance, supporting actors like Gauahar Khan and Pallavi Sharda are holding the film strongly with their fiery acts too. Begum Jaan boasts of women power, but what leaves us surprised is to see Chunkey pandey in a rare cunning role. He looks quite unrecognisable we must say.

Watch the Begum Jaan trailer here:

Check Vidya Balan’s post:

On my way to the #BegumJaanTrailer launch.. Super excited to share it with you guys!! 😀@VisheshFilmspic.twitter.com/fv6rvlzvS1 — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) March 14, 2017

Prior to the release of the trailer, the cast of Begum Jaan had an interaction with the audience through Facebook live chat. Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had said this was the first film where so many female actors were sharing screen space.

Check Begum Jaan starcast’s candid Facebook live with their fans:

Also read | Begum Jaan will renew focus on sex workers: Srijit Mukerji

Bheekmangon ki tarah nahin, Rani ki tarah maroongi. Apne mahal mein. #BegumJaantrailer in a few hours. pic.twitter.com/49Eoc4iYc5 — Srijit Mukherji (@srijitspeaketh) March 14, 2017

Produced by Mahesh’s brother Mukesh Bhatt, the film is helmed by National Award winning director Srijit Mukherji, who is making his Bollywood debut with this Vidya Balan-starrer. Set against the backdrop of Partition, the film is an adaptation of Srijit’s stellar Bengali offering Rajkahini.

Begum Jaan is the story of survivors who defy nations to save their homes. Vidya Balan plays the main role of the madam of a brothel. The film also has a combination of stellar actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Rajit Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vivek Mushran, Chunky Pandey, Poonam Singh Rajput, Ridheema Tiwari, Flora Saini, Priyanka Setia, Mishti Chakraborty, Sumit Nijhawan, Pitobash and Rajesh Sharma.

Begum Jaan is slated to release on April 14.

