Begum Jaan song Prem Me Tohre: As Asha Bhosle sings for Vidya Balan, you will miss a beat. Watch video

Begum Jaan song Prem Me Tohre: Its no surprise that composer Anu Malik chose veteran singer Asha Bhosle to croon this song. The song features Vidya Balan. Begum Jaan song Prem Me Tohre: Its no surprise that composer Anu Malik chose veteran singer Asha Bhosle to croon this song. The song features Vidya Balan.

It has been years that Asha Bhosle sang for a film. But as she makes a singing comeback with Vidya Balan-starrer Begum Jaan, we realise just how much we have missed her. The first song from Begum Jaan, Prem Me Tohre, harkens to another era of Bollywood. In fact, we will go out and say it, it is one of those songs that Bollywood has forgotten to make. There was a time when these songs were a window to a secret world where love and pain resided. These songs touched your soul and stayed with you as you went on a rollecoaster called life. With Begum Jaan’s Prem Me Tohre, that lost art of making soulful renditions about love and its sheer power seems to be back.

Watch Asha Bhosle’s song Prem Me Tohre from Begum Jaan:

Prem Me Tohre is about memories and getting lost in them. It’s about reminiscing one’s love and stumbling upon it one fine evening. It’s about holding dear a thousand desires and celebrating them. Prem Me Tohre harks back to old times when being in love was more to do with watching sky changing its colours than a quick round at the disco.

Its no surprise that composer Anu Malik chose veteran singer Asha Bhosle to croon this song. The singer was last heard in 2013. Commenting on the same, Anu Malik said, “I was not keeping well and Ashaji came over to meet me. I immediately told my wife that I have to work with her. Even Srijit Mukherji, the director was unaware of this. I rang up Srijit (director Srijit Mukherji) from the ICU and told him I will resume work in 10 days. I composed a tune at the recording studio and told Srijit that we should get Ashaji to sing the song. Srijit jumped at the idea. I immediately rang Ashaji and told her to come to my place the next day. When she heard the track, she said this song marks the comeback of Asha Bhosle. My first reaction was when did you go in the first place. Her reaction after recording the song was priceless. She exclaimed that she was truly back. I loved her reaction so much since Ashaji loves singing and music. If you hear the song you will know that such a tone and voice cannot be copied or matched. She’s a magic and a miracle. I am honoured to have had the chance to work with her. She’s 82 and if you hear her now you will be spellbound.”

Also Read: Did censor board ask for Hanuman Chalisa to be muted in Phillauri?

Director Srijit Mukherji said, “When a living legend like Asha Bhosle sings for your debut film, it is a miraculous dream come true.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd