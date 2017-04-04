Begum Jaan song O Re Kaharo: Vidya Balan gives an intense glimpse of life in a brothel

Begum Jaan song O Re Kaharo: In the song we get to explore another shade of Vidya Balan’s character –her ruthlessness. Begum Jaan song O Re Kaharo: In the song we get to explore another shade of Vidya Balan’s character –her ruthlessness.

We have seen Begum Jaan aka Vidya Balan reminiscing over love and fighting for independence as India attains its freedom in its two songs, Prem Me Tohre and Azaadiyan. Now, in Begum Jaan’s third song ‘O Re Kaharo’ we get to explore another shade of her character –her ruthlessness. We see how cold-blooded she is when it comes to other women in her brothel as she slaps them mercilessly and dresses them up for the night against their wish. All of this for what? To make the women of her brothel stronger and capable of fighting their own battles. It is in this song that we truly meet Vidya Balan as the madam of the brothel.

As the song plays, we are acquainted with the various struggles the women in the brothel undergo every day. The song gives an intense glimpse of the film and you will be left shivering after listening to these Kausar Munir’s lyrics. The song has been crooned by Kalpana Patowary and Altamash Faridi. The music for the song is composed by Anu Malik.

Watch Begum Jaan song O Re Kaharo here:

Talking about the film, National Award-winning filmmaker Srijit Mukherji, who is making his Bollywood debut with the film, said, “It will absolutely bring in a renewed focus. It’s a story of survival. They are human beings who have their code of conduct, they have families, they have relationships… it’s very unfair to discriminate against them or put them aside as marginal sections.” Produced by Mahesh Bhatt’s brother Mukesh Bhat, the film is set against the backdrop of Partition and is an adaptation of Srijit’s stellar Bengali offering Rajkahini.

Watch Begum Jaan other songs here:

Begum Jaan is the story of survivors who defy physical boundaries between nations to save their homes. Vidya Balan plays the main role of the madam of a brothel. The film also has prominent actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Ila Arun, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Rajit Kapoor, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vivek Mushran, Chunky Pandey, Poonam Singh Rajput, Ridheema Tiwari, Flora Saini, Priyanka Setia, Mishti Chakraborty, Sumit Nijhawan, Pitobash and Rajesh Sharma.

Begum Jaan will hit the theatres on April 14.

