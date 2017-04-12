Begum Jaan song Murshida: Vidya Balan’s struggle gets Arijit Singh’s voice in this soulful track. Watch video

Begum Jaan song Murshida: Sung by Arijit Singh, the song highlights the life and hardships of the women in the Srijit Mukherji’s directorial. Begum Jaan song Murshida: Sung by Arijit Singh, the song highlights the life and hardships of the women in the Srijit Mukherji’s directorial.

No jukebox is complete without the mellifluous voice of Arijit Singh. There is a reason for the crazy fan following that this singer has today. His soulful voice can heighten the melancholy of any given track and teleport the listeners into the world of the film’s protagonists, their struggles and victories. Latest movie Begum Jaan starring Vidya Balan is no different. The makers released its new track titled “Murshida” and it won’t be wrong to say that the number is the best in the film’s album so far.

Crooned by Arijit Singh, “Murshida” highlights the life and hardships of the women in the Srijit Mukherji’s directorial. While the video has shots of Arijit recording the song, as music composer Anu Malik is guiding him to get his chords rights, the juxtaposition of beautiful visuals from the film add to the entire look and feel of the song.

Releasing on April 14, Begum Jaan is the Hindi adaptation of National Award-winner Srijit Mukherji’s Bengali film Rajkahini, which had Rituparna Sengupta in the lead role. Vidya has played the titlular role in its Bollywood version. The actor had initially rejected the film when Srijit narrated the idea two years ago. “Srijit wanted to shoot the film with Rituparna Sengupta in Bengali and with me in Hindi, simultaneously. I couldn’t work that time so I thought that he would go ahead and make a bilingual movie, but instead he just made the Bengali version. I think I was destined to play Begum Jaan,” Vidya said during an interview to PTI.

Vidya was so impressed with Rajkahini that she couldn’t refuse Srijit when he returned to her with Begum Jaan. The film has Vidya playing a madam of a brothel. The movie also features Gauahar Khan, Ila Arun, Pallavi Sharda, Chunky Pandey, Flora Saini, Raviza Chauhan, Poonam Rajput and Naseeruddin Shah.

