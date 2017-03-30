Begum Jaan song Azaadiyan: Sonu Nigam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan song captures the time when freedom fought independence

Begum Jaan song Azaadiyan: The song gives out the meaning of freedom for those who were displaced from their homes during the Partition of India. Begum Jaan song Azaadiyan: The song gives out the meaning of freedom for those who were displaced from their homes during the Partition of India.

After veteran singer Asha Bhosle voiced Vidya Balan’s aka Begum Jaan’s memories of love, now it is singers Sonu Nigam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan who are sending a shiver down the spine with their soulful rendition of ‘Azaadiyan’ from the film. Begum Jaan narrates the story of a group of women who defied the man-made borders to save their home.

It has been a while since we have seen patriotism going up against the concept of freedom. But after hearing this Anu Malik composition, you will be left with goosebumps as the song showcases the riots that took place after the India-Pakistan Partition in 1947. Large crowds carrying torches, axes and swords merges with visuals of bloodshed and are then juxtaposed with the pain of losing one’s loved ones and sadness writ large on the faces of thousands. India did win Independence but at a massive human cost.

The lyrics of the song have been penned by lyricist Kausar Munir. ‘Azaadiyaan’, as the title suggests, also gives out the meaning of freedom for those who were displaced from their homes during the Partition of India and is living up to the tagline of the film, which says, “When freedom fought independence.”

Begum Jaan, which is a remake of Bengali film Rajkahini, sees actor Vidya Balan in the role of the no-nonsense madam of a brothel. The film is set during the Partition of India and shows the tribulations of displaced women. Talking about her preparation for the role of Begum Jaan, Vidya Balan said, “I haven’t contributed in the preparations at all. Srijit had a vision in mind. He sourced fabrics like phulkari to give that local look. I feel very fortunate to work in such films, and that such films are made. I don’t have to worry about how I look. I just have to surrender to my director.”

Helmed by director Srijit Mukherji, the film is slated to hit the theatres on April 14.

