Begum Jaan song Aazaadiyan making: Vidya Balan, director Srijit Mukherji recreate the deep agony of partition. Watch video

Begum Jaan makers have released a behind the scenes video of the song “Aazaadiyan” featuring Vidya Balan and other female actors. From serpentine queues of refugees crossing the borders to their distraught, sullen faces, “Aazaadiyan” has many arresting moments. It’s an uphill task for a song to capture the scale and magnitude of the partition between India and Pakistan, that led to one of biggest displacements of men in history.

Director Srijit Mukherji says,”The misery and heartbreak associated with a partition are best understood by people of the sub-continent who have really bore the brunt of the partition. I wanted best singers from both the countries to represent the pathos and agony of partition. I literally got goosebumps while listening to the song. ”

Watch the making of song Aazaadiyan from Begum Jaan

Actor Vidya Balan is seen saying,”When you hear the song, you can see the visuals of partition. One realises that how destabilising was a partition.” The makers of Begum Jaan earlier launched the second track from the film “Aazaadiyan.” Sung by the magical duo Sonu Nigam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, the hard-hitting lyrics penned by Kausar Muni definitely tugs at your heartstrings.

The song is composed by ace music composer Anu Malik. Anu and Sonu are known to give us some of the biggest superhits of our times, whether it was Shahrukh Khan’s “Main Hoon Na” or the chartbuster “Sandese Aate Hain” from Border.

Begum Jaan is produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Vishesh Bhatt and Play Entertainment. Written and directed by Srijit Mukherji, Begum Jaan will release in cinemas on April 14.

