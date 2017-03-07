Begum Jaan poster: Vidya Balan owns the role as brothel owner, see pics

Vidya Balan revealed the poster of Begum Jaan in which she plays the madam of a brothel. Vidya Balan revealed the poster of Begum Jaan in which she plays the madam of a brothel.

Vidya Balan has the ability to lose herself in her character. Whether it is Kahaani or Dirty Picture, you don’t see the actor, only the character. With her upcoming, Begum Jaan, Vidya appears to have achieved the feat once again. Vidya plays the owner of a brothel in Punjab. The film is set during the Partition of India and shows the tribulations of displaced women. Sharing the first poster from the film, Vidya tweeted, “Aa rahi hoon main! #BegumJaanFirstLook @visheshfilms @srijitspeaketh.” Not just Vidya, the film also stars Gauahar Khan whose deglam look in the earlier stills of the film created a lot of buzz.

While Vidya looked fierce as Begum Jaan, Gauahar also made a deep impression. Speaking about her role in the film, Vidya said in earlier interviews, “My onscreen character raises a very important question — why are a woman’s actions controlled by her father, brother, husband or son? So she decides not to allow anyone to take away her space, be it in terms of property or her physical self. The script and the story are really very different and attractive. We are just finishing dubbing and post-production work.”

The film shows Vidya as the madam of the brothel, who along with her courtesans is caught in the midst of Partition. While half the women of her brothel are being sent to Pakistan and the rest being pushed to India, she stands strong as a rock for herself and the women dependent on her. She called the film the story of survivors. “The film tells the story of survivors as they defy nations to save their homes. The story is set amidst the changing political scenario during the partition,” she told an entertainment website.

The film is directed by National Award-winning director Srijit Mukherji. It marks his Bollywood debut.

