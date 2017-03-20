Begum Jaan: Gauahar Khan hopes people recognise her potential in film

Gauahar Khan is happy with the appreciation that has come her way after the trailer of the Vidya Balan-starrer was launched. Gauahar Khan is happy with the appreciation that has come her way after the trailer of the Vidya Balan-starrer was launched.

Gauahar Khan is hopeful that the audience will recognise her potential when they watch her performance in the upcoming film Begum Jaan. Gauahar is happy with the appreciation that has come her way after the trailer of the Vidya Balan-starrer was launched. She is now excited for the release of the film. “I am looking forward to the release of ‘Begum Jaan’. I am waiting for people to respond to my performance. Vidya and Mukesh Bhatt (producer) have seen the film and they had such kind words to describe my performance. It was heart warming to hear the praises coming from them…I almost cried,” Gauahar told PTI.

“I can’t wait for the audience and industry to watch it. I hope people sit back and notice my work and may be I should be getting the due that I deserve and show my potential as an actor,” the 33-year-old actress adds. After pursuing modelling, Gauahar made her acting debut in 2009 with Yash Raj Films’ Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She then appeared in films like Game, Ishaqzaade, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and others. The actress hopes people will take her seriously and she is offered a variety of roles.

“I come with no backing and guidance and I have only followed what my heart said and have always tried to prove my potential through my work. I can only hope that people take notice of me and think that I can do a variety of roles.” Gauahar says she is happy with her professional life but hopes to reach greater heights in her career. Set during the Partition, Begum Jaan features Vidya as the madam of a brothel and Gauahar plays Vidya’s close aide in the film. Also featuring Ila Arun, Pallavi Sharda, Chunky Pandey and Naseeruddin Shah, the movie is slated to release on April 14.

