Had liberty to create own back stories in Begum Jaan: Gauahar Khan

Gauahar Khan, who essays a sex worker named Rubina in Begum Jaan, says the experience of doing the film was liberating as the cast had the freedom to create their own back stories for the character.

“We all had a workshop a month before we went on set. We had the liberty to create our own back stories for the characters and on the basis of that, our connection with each other. Where I come from, how did I reach the brothel, what is my relationship with Gulaabo (essayed by Pallavi Sharda). All that was determined pre-shoot,” Gauahar told IANS here.

“When we were on the sets and we were doing the scenes that were written already, we knew exactly the purpose of where we were coming from,” she added.

Begum Jaan is a story of 11 prostitutes, who refuse to part ways during the partition between India and Pakistan.

The movie features Vidya Balan as the Madam of the brothel, and actors like Ila Arun, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajit Kapur, Ashish Vidyarthi, Vivek Mushran and Chunky Pandey in supporting roles.

The Srijit Mukherji directorial has been produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Vishesh Bhatt and Play Entertainment.

Begum Jaan which released on Friday, is the Hindi remake of the Bengali film Rajkahini and is loosely based on ace filmmaker Shyam Benegal’s 1986 movie Mandi.

The remake of Srijit Mukherji’s Bengali film Rajkahini, Begum Jaan released on around 900-1100 screens on Friday. The film started on a decent note on its opening day. The film as collected Rs 3.94 crore on Friday.

With inputs from IANS

