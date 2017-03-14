Begum Jaan: Director Srijit Mukherji says the film belongs to all female actors, not just Vidya Balan

Srijit Mukherji would not allow make-ups on the actors at all. Srijit Mukherji would not allow make-ups on the actors at all.

Vidya Balan is all set for the release of Begum Jaan on April 14, which is precisely one month away. The film’s trailer was launched today, amidst the entire cast, including Vidya Balan, Gauahar Khan, Ila Arun, producer Mahesh Bhatt and director Srijit Mukherji.

The film is about a brothel madam, Begum Jaan, played by Vidya Balan. It is a remake of Bengali film Rajkahini, also directed by Sujit Mukherji, and the protagonist was Rituparna Sengupta. The film is set in the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition.

Director, Srijit on the launch said, “I am happy that we did this film. It is a resurrection with Begum Jaan. The film is inspired by reality.”

The star cast, the ten girls who have acted in the film told us a big secret on how they achieved the look for the film. They said, “Srijit sir would not allow make-up on set, at all. He would sit with wet wipes, and clean all the makeup off our faces.”

To this Srijit Mukherji added, “They (all the girls in the film) were absolute sweet hearts. Only Vidya is seen in the posters, but it is not only her film, all the girls in it are special! There were interesting equations amongst all of us while filming. Shooting for this film in inhuman conditions and schizophrenic weather, the girls’ acting and efforts have made all the difference.

It is beautiful how they lived their characters. It was very real, they fight when one girl poaches another girl’s client. And get together when there is crisis. Fighting all odds, and that is what I am proud of, of the ensemble. The film’s story and backdrop is a metaphor of our country, that is.”

