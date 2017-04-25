Begum Jaan director Srijit Mukherji’s next to be an adventure film, an Indo-Bangla joint production

Srijit Mukherji’s latest film Begum Jaan did a below average business at the box office. Srijit Mukherji’s latest film Begum Jaan did a below average business at the box office.

Srijit Mukherji’s upcoming film Yeti Obhijaan, to be shot in India and Switzerland, will be an Indo-Bangladesh joint collaboration. The movie, starring Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee in the lead role, is an adaptation of ‘Pahar Churaye Aatonko’ from the Bengali adventure series – Kakababu by author Sunil Gangopadhyay.

“‘Yeti Obhijan’ is inspired by the adventure of Kakababu and Santu, where they unravel the mystery surrounding the beast Yeti at Gorokhshep plateau,” director Srijit Mukherji told PTI.

Bengali film production house Shree Venkatesh Films Entertainment and Bangladeshi producer Jazz Multimedia joined hands to produce the Bengali film, which will start production next month.

“We will shoot in certain locations in Switzerland apart from India,” the director, who helmed the first Kakababu film “Mishawr Rawhoshyo” in 2013, said.

“We originally thought to make it the first 3D film from Bengal but there are not enough 3D screens in West Bengal. The film will now be shot in 2D format,” Srijit said

Also starring actor Jisshu Sengupta, Yeti Obhijaan will be released in December 2017.

Srijit recently made his debut in Hindi with Vidya Balan-starrer Begum Jaan. Talking about the film, he had said in an interview, “The subject is very hard-hitting. Partition as an event demands that kind of treatment. While reading stories of partition and its impact on human lives by Saadat Hasan Manto and Ismat Chughtai, I used to get angry and hurt. I wanted to show that in-your-face anger through Begum Jaan in these films.”

Begum Jaan was a Hindi remake of Bengali film Rajkahini starring Rituparno Sengupta.

