Begum Jaan audience reaction: Vidya Balan film receives mixed reviews, but Chunkey Pandey surprises

Begum Jaan audience reaction: While some are singing praises of Vidya Balan, others are impressed with Chunky Pandey’s performance. Begum Jaan audience reaction: While some are singing praises of Vidya Balan, others are impressed with Chunky Pandey’s performance.

Ever since Begum Jaan’s trailer released, all eyes were on Vidya Balan’s bold act and her gang of fiery women. The film, which has been directed by Srijit Mukherji is the Hindi remake of Bengali movie Rajkahini starring Rituparna Sengupta. Vidya’s much awaited film finally made it to the theaters on Friday, much to the delight of her fans. The actor is now receiving a lot of love for her character of a madam of a brothel. Indianexpress.com checked out with the viewers what they thought about the film after its first show.

A gentleman, who saw the film’s first day first show, said, “I really feel proud that we have good actors left in the industry, Vidya has done a great job, so has Gauhar, it was great watching Rajit Kapoor, and Ashish Vidyarthi back in action after so long.” A college student, who is a Vidya Balan fan, however looked much impressed with Chunkey Pandey’s performance. “I can’t believe it was Chunky Pandey there, he has acted so well. I would say this was his best performance ever, and of course Vidya rocked!”

Begum Jaan movie review

An elderly woman who came to watch the film because she had watched Rajkahini said, “Vidya has definitely acted better and her role is very convincing. She is very bold!”

However, there were a few viewers who didn’t like the movie and thought it didn’t meet their expectations. One such person said, “The story is good, everybody has acted well, but the technicalities in the film are really badly done. I think it seems more like a crude old film. The music and script didn’t synchronize.” A woman said, “Begum Jaan is a one time watch, and I would suggest people watch it on TV whenever it is released on TV. All actors did a convincing job, but direction and technical detailing was bad.” Another viewer held the opinion, “Vidya Balan made a great Begum Jaan, but I think just as the film started my expectations went down. I also thought the ending was dragged. Editing could be much better!”

Begum Jaan is receiving mixed reactions and to find out what the film really is like, go out and watch the film for yourself.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd