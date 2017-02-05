Begum Jaan: Asha Bhosle to make her singing comeback with Vidya Balan’s film?

Asha Bhosle and Vidya Balan recently attended Dangal success party. Asha Bhosle and Vidya Balan recently attended Dangal success party.

Iconic singer Asha Bhosle has not really given the playback for any actor off late. The last time she took to the recording studio was for her debut film, Mai in 2013. But now, all her fans, who have been missing her powerpack and beautiful songs, can celebrate as the singer might just be lending her voice for Vidya Balan in the actor’s upcoming film, Begum Jaan.

The director of the film, Srijit Mukherji, broke the news on Twitter with a picture of Asha Bhosle and Vidya together. He captioned the picture as ‘Begum Jaan with her voice’, which clearly indicates that the legendary songstress would yet again weave the magic of her voice for her fans.

Begum Jaan is about the trauma faced by displaced women in a brothel during the Partition of India. The film will hit the screens on March 17. It is helmed by National Award winner Srijit Mukherji, who is making his directorial debut in Bollywood. The film is predicted to be the Hindi remake of Srijit’s Bengali film, Rajkahini.

Asha Bhosle’s last outing as a singer was for her film Mai, a family drama that focussed on an old woman, suffering through Alzheimer’s disease and how her children abandon her.

Begum Jaan would see Vidya playing the role of the madam of a brothel. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Rajat Kapoor, Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda, Ila Arun, Ashish Vidyarthi and Chunky Pandey. Apart from this, Vidya has started working on her next film, Tumhari Sulu.

