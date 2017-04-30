Begum Jaan actor Gauahar Khan: I thank Vidya Balan for making my dream come true

Gauahar Khan feels that after Begum Jaan, she has grown as an actor. Gauahar Khan feels that after Begum Jaan, she has grown as an actor.

Gauahar Khan won the hearts of audience when she lit up the silver screen as Chand Bibi and grooved to “Jhalla Wallah” in Ishaqzaade. Post that she did cameos in several films. But her major claim to fame came when she appeared in the seventh season of Bigg Boss in 2013, and came out as its winner. She went on to host shows and do modelling assignments until she was seen in the recent release Begum Jaan, starring Vidya Balan and directed by Srijit Mukherji. Gauahar calls it her big break in Bollywood. Her role as Rubina was loved by the audience for its authenticity and vitality. Following this, Gauahar recently took time to thank her Begum Jaan team.

In an interview to ANI, the actor said, “I feel I am complete actor in many ways after ‘Begum Jaan.’ Ofcourse, every time you do something new, you grow. I can’t stop thanking Srijit sir (director Srijit Mukherji) for giving me the opportunity.”

Gauahar has always stood firm even if it was sharing screen space with actors like Vidya Balan, she did not feel lost or overshadowed. She had then said that Srijit has taken time to etch each character so completely and differently that no one felt like they were being stepped on, or taken light of. Now, she has come out and said, “I thank Vidya Balan for making my dream come true. She is and will always be my superstar.”

The actor was asked how she felt after all the appreciation coming her way from fans and audience in general and the actor said that she couldn’t have been happier. She said, “Life after Begum Jaan is beautiful. It couldn’t have been better. I am appreciated everywhere I am going. I am on top of the world.”

