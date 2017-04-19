Begum Jaan actor Gauahar Khan: Crimes against women will continue if we don’t make stricter laws

Begum Jaan also stars Vidya Balan, Pallavi Sharda, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajit Kapur and Ashish Vidyarthi. Begum Jaan also stars Vidya Balan, Pallavi Sharda, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajit Kapur and Ashish Vidyarthi.

Actor Gauahar Khan believes violence against women will continue if the central government and the judiciary don’t formulate stricter laws.

“…if the government and the law do not make stricter rules for the kind of crimes that are happening against women, we can keep talking… but it’s going to continue if we don’t make stricter rules”, she said during the announcement of the Indian Fashion League here.

Gauahar essays a sex worker named Rubina in Begum Jaan. The actor was asked about her views on the position of women in India.

Begum Jaan is an adaptation of Bengali film “Rajkahini”, helmed by Srijit Mukherji. It released on April 14, and has spurred a debate on discrimination against women.

Gauahar Khan said women are more vocal now but the scenario and mindset of a section of people need to change.

Asked for her take on fashion, she said fashion for her is subjective and style is personal.

Batting for comfort, Gauahar Khan said: “I will not wear something just because it’s trending or looks good on someone else” — be it even casuals like jeans and T-shirts.

“You could be the best fashion designer in the world but if it does not suit my body type and I’m not convinced about how it looks on me, I will not wear it.”

Gauahar had earlier said that the experience of doing the film was liberating as the cast had the freedom to create their own backstories for the character.

“We all had a workshop a month before we went on set. We had the liberty to create our own back stories for the characters and on the basis of that, our connection with each other. Where I come from, how did I reach the brothel, what is my relationship with Gulaabo (essayed by Pallavi Sharda). All that was determined pre-shoot,” Gauahar said.

