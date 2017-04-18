Being a villain was an easy thing to do. Comedy is dependent on time: Begum Jaan actor Chunky Pandey

Actor Chunky Pandey said he has been a fan of villains since childhood. Actor Chunky Pandey said he has been a fan of villains since childhood.

Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey, who has done a negative role in the recently released Begum Jaan, says that he was a fan of villains since childhood.

“I have been a fan of villains since my childhood. Finally when I got the role of a villain, I got scary reactions from two women. They were sitting beside me during the screening and left the hall halfway when they realised I was beside them,” said Chunky Pandey at a post-release interview of Begum Jaan.

After trying his hand at comedy and negative genre, Chunky now wants to make his audience cry. “I have done comedy and now I did a negative role. So for future I guess I wanna do an emotional character and make my audience cry,” said the Housefull actor.

Asked which genre was more tougher to perform Chunky said: “Being a villain was an easy thing to do. Comedy completely depends on the script and the type of dialogues we get. Comedy is dependent on time and so I will say comedy is tougher than being a villain.”

Sharing some funny moments from the set, Chunky said: “My first interaction with Vidya Balan was inside her vanity van and I was dressed up in my character. As I stepped into her van, she looked at me and screamed. That was like a compliment for me.”

When asked if he took any inspiration from any past villains of the industry for this role, he said: “I would like to become ‘Dilavar’ from ‘Muqaadar Ka Sikander’ played by Amjad Khan. That is the kind of negativity a villain should have.”

Begum Jaan, starring Vidya Balan, Gauhar Khan, Ila Arun, Naseeruddin Shah and Pallavi Sharda among others, hit the big screen on April 14.

