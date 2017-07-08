Before Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan is grabbing eyeballs with her yummy-mommy avatar. See photos

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Malaysia for an event. Kareena Kapoor Khan in Malaysia for an event.

Quite some time back, Kareena Kapoor Khan had promised her fans that she would be back on her toes within a few weeks after her delivery, and needless to say, she kept her promise. The actor, who has been working hard to meet her fans expectations, has yet again grabbed eyeballs for her go getter attitude. Kareena, who is at present on a sabbatical as she is getting ready for her role in Veere Di Wedding, was seen in Malaysia for a store opening where she not only met her fans but also greeted them in their language. She was moved when one of her fans gifted her a pillow with her and Saif Ali Khan’s picture on it.

The actor has lost a lot of the weight that she gained during pregnancy and is back to looking like the glamourous Bebo of the industry. The glow that she had got while she was pregnant is still there making her look prettier with each passing day. Kareena is set to sparkle the silver screen with her next project Veere Di Wedding. It also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in the lead role. It was initially speculated that the project was shelved due to Kareena’s pregnancy, but looks the film is all set to go on floors in couple of weeks as Swara has already begun her prep-up for the character.

Meanwhile, the news about TVF Permanent Roommates’ star Sumeet Vyas to be starring alongside Kareena Kapoor is going viral. The actor told Indianexpress.com that he would be signing the contract this week and would make an official announcement about it.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd