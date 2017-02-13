Before Valentine’s Day, Iulia Vantur reveals how Salman Khan is inspiring her to stay in love. See pic

Valentine’s Day 2017: Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur shared a picture. She is seen with a ‘love’ pendant. Valentine’s Day 2017: Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur shared a picture. She is seen with a ‘love’ pendant.

Salman Khan and his relationship status have long been a much-debated question for his fans and detractors alike. For years, the answer has probably been ‘it is complicated’. Even the recent release, Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2, has a scene where Akshay is seen asking Kumud Mishra during a courtroom scene, “Do you know when will Salman Khan get married (Kya aap ko pata hai Salman Khan ki shaadi kab hogi)?” No, he doesn’t know but going by the latest image Salman’s alleged girlfriend Iulia Vantur tweeted, we should all have hope.

Iulia took to Instagram to share a picture where we see her flaunting a Being Human necklace. She wrote along with the picture, “The best thing to wear #everyday #love #share #care #joy #help #hope #beinghuman #tag #jeweleries #hot #trend #like #.”

Is Salman Khan inspiring Iulia Vantur to stay in love? Or, is Iulia introducing us to the special gift she received this Valentine’s Day from someone special?

Iulia Vantur has moved to India and is trying her luck as a singer, reportedly under Salman Khan’s supervision.

See a few more pics of Salman and Iulia:

A few weeks back, on the occasion of Republic Day, she shared, “Home is where your heart is. From the first moment, India felt like home. There is a connection beyond words #indianatheart #I feel blessed and grateful for everything India has given me. Happy Republic day! #indianatheart #connected #grateful #india #love #happyrepublicday #.”

Also, Iulia Vantur recently launched her first Hindi single ‘Every Night And Day’ with Himesh Reshammiya. Answering the million dollar question about Salman and her relationship with him, Iulia earlier told indianexpress.com, “He is a very good friend! What more can I say? He is a very good friend for everyone who meets him. He has such a good heart and he is welcoming to everyone. So you know what I think about him.”

As Salman Khan fans, we are waiting for some updates during this season of love.

