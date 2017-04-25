Before Tubelight teaser, Salman Khan and his boots are making us curious. See pics

Tubelight: Salman Khan in these new stills looks curious and innocent. Tubelight: Salman Khan in these new stills looks curious and innocent.

The makers of the Salman Khan’s film, Tubelight, are giving us reasons to be curious and excited at the same time. Now, right before the teaser release, they have released two stills from the film which has made us inquisitive to know not only about Salman’s character but his love for boots. In a couple of stills released by the makers so far, we see Salman walking around with the shoes, which are not on his feet but slung around his neck. Is there a reason behind it? Well, only the director Kabir Khan can solve the puzzle.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife that the teaser of the film would release soon. Tubelight, which has Indo-China war as its backdrop, has been in the news ever since it was announced. While it gets back the hit director-actor jodi of Kabir Khan and Salman, there is a lot of excitement among the fans to watch Shah Rukh Khan and the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor together on the silver screen. Shah Rukh will be seen in a cameo role in the film.

Tubelight is scheduled for an Eid release, and if reports are to be trusted, the film has already earned Rs 200 crore with the sale of its satellite and music rights. There were also reports that the music in the film would only be background score, which would help in the progression of the story.

