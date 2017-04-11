Before Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s super romantic video is giving us the feels. See pics, video

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif look adorable as they look straight into each other’s eyes. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif look adorable as they look straight into each other’s eyes.

It was only in March that we gave you a sneak peek into Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s photoshoot for the Middle-East based fashion brand Splash. The fans of the duo gushed over the pictures of the duo made an appearance after five years. Though the actors refrained from sharing any of the pictures on their social media accounts but those who love the crackling chemistry between these ‘best friends’, the photoshoot pictures were enough to make the wait for their upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai a little more difficult.

And now we have something which will leave you wanting for more of Katrina and Salman together. Here is the complete video of the commercial in which Salman and Katrina’s chemistry is nothing like ever before. The commercial which has been shot for the clothing brand witnesses Salman and Katrina flaunting the new designs and the way the actors are stealing glances will make your heart melt.

Watch the video here:

Katrina Kaif & Salman Khan in the Splash Fashions Summer advert pic.twitter.com/d1xZpBhNCy — Katrina Kaif Online (@KatrinaKaifFB) April 10, 2017

Recently, when Salman shared a still looking straight into Katrina’s eyes from Ali Abbas Zafar’s next, Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel of 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, we wondered what can be more romantic than this and here is this commercial answering it all. In the film, Salman is reprising his role as RAW agent Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore while Katrina will play Pakistani spy Zoya. Tiger Zinda Hai is slated for release during Christmas this year.

See the pictures from Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s recent photoshoot for the clothing brand.

A few days back, rumours about Salman getting back with Katrina were refuted by the Dabangg actor as he was spotted getting cosy with Romanian beauty Iulia Vantur in Maldives where the duo took off to celebrate Salman’s nephew Ahil’s first birthday. Though Salman’s love life has always been a riddle for his fans but for now we can’t stop ourselves from gushing over Salman-Katrina pictures together.

