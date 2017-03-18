Before Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s latest photo shoot is a treat for their fans, see pics

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif signed an endorsement deal for the Middle-East based fashion brand Splash and the actors have done a photo shoot for the same. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif signed an endorsement deal for the Middle-East based fashion brand Splash and the actors have done a photo shoot for the same.

From the time Katrina Kaif stepped into the Indian film industry, more has been spoken about her personal life, than her films. During her initial years in the industry, it was speculated that Katrina bagged many roles because of her then rumoured boyfriend Salman Khan. And for Salman, it was believed that the actor will finally get away with his bachelor tag for Katrina. But in 2008, things apparently went sour between the couple and they ended up being ‘just friends.’

Now that the former couple is coming back after five years in Tiger Zinda Hai, fans of the couple who love their crackling chemistry, cannot wait to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars. Well, even we can’t. So, we got hold of some of their recent photoshoot pictures in which the duo look lovely together.

According to the reports, Salman and Katrina signed an endorsement deal for the Middle-East based fashion brand Splash and the actors have now done a photo shoot for the same. The pictures from the brand endorsement have been going viral on the internet. Though the actors have neither shared the pictures nor commented anything about it, various fan clubs of Salman and Katrina have given a sneak peek into the recent pictures.

Recently, Katrina hurt her back badly while putting the final touches to Jagga Jasoos opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The doctors strictly advised her rest and to refrain from any physical activity or exertion for a few days. And guess who is taking care of Katrina? It is Salman Khan himself! Reports suggest that Salman has been by the side of his close friend Katrina, as the duo is in Austria shooting for the sequel of their smash hit Ek Tha Tiger, titled Tiger Zinda Hai.

Does it hint that the two are getting back together? According to a Filmfare report, Salman has no plans to marry Iulia Vantur and Katrina has recently broken up with Ranbir Kapoor. Let’s wait to know what’s cooking between these ex-lovers.

