Watch video: Before Eid al-Adha, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif give you perfect a Eidi

Way ahead of Eid al-Adha, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have already given an Eidi to their fans. The two, who have wrapped the shoot schedule of their Christmas release Tiger Zinda Hai, have shot for an advertisement. The advertisement is for a fashion brand, specifically for Salman’s fans in the Middle East.

In the short video, we see Salman on the terrace of a bungalow and throwing a paper plane towards Katrina. While we are curious to know what it would be, Katrina soon enough unveils the message for the audience. The letter had written ‘Eid Mubarak’ in bold.

Eid has always been a special occasion for Salman. However, this year, his film Tubelight, despite being a Eid release, tanked at the box office. The actor suffered heavy losses because of which he had to return a lot of money back to the distributors.

However, that has not affected the anticipation and excitement for his next film, Tiger Zinda Hai, which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. While the film gets Salman back to the action genre, Tiger Zinda Hai is also special because the film marks the comeback of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan on screen after a gap of five years. The two had last worked in Ek Tha Tiger, directed by Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame Kabir Khan.

Tiger Zinda Hai would be a treat for Salman fans who have missed him performing some macho stunts on screen.

While we have seen Katrina and Salman romancing each other, it would be interesting to see if the camaraderie has changed, especially after Katrina and Ranbir Kapoor’s episode.

