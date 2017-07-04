Before Thugs Of Hindostan, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan will compete at Melbourne Film Festival 2017. Here are all the nominations

Amitabh Bachchan is nominated for Pink while Aamir Khan is competing for Dangal. Amitabh Bachchan is nominated for Pink while Aamir Khan is competing for Dangal.

Superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan, who are currently working together for the first time in Thugs Of Hindostan with Katrina Kaif, are among the nominees for the Best Actor – Male category at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2017. The nominations were announced on Tuesday via a statement. Amitabh is nominated for Pink, while Aamir is in competition for his widely lauded blockbuster Dangal. Other nominees in the category include Rajkummar Rao for his psychological thriller Trapped, Sushant Singh Rajput for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Lalit Bhel and Adil Hussain for Mukti Bhawan.

The Best Actor – Female nominees include Alia Bhatt for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dear Zindagi, Vidya Balan for Kahaani 2, Tannishtha Chatterjee for Dr. Rakhmabai, Kavya Madhavan for Pinneyum, Ratna Pathak Shah and Konkona Sen Sharma for Lipstick Under My Burkha. In the race for the Best Film, there are titles like Pink, Sultan, Joker, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. And in the In the People’s Choice category, Dangal and Bahubali 2: The Conclusion are in competition.

The nominated movies for Best Indie Films are A Billion Colour Story, Loktak Lairembee, Mukti Bhawan, Lipstick Under My Burkha and A Death in the Gunj. Among those vying for the Best Director award are Nikhil Manjoo (Reservation), Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal), Vikramaditya Motwane (Trapped), N Padmakumar (A Billion Colour Story), Buddhadeb Dasgupta (Tope), Alankrita Shrivastava (Lipstick Under My Burkha), S.S. Rajamouli (Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion) and Konkona Sen Sharma for (A Death in the Gunj).

