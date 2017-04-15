Before Shibani Dandekar is seen in Noor, she is flaunting her sexy back. See pics

Shibani Dandekar will be sharing the screen with Sonakshi Sinha in Noor. Shibani Dandekar will be sharing the screen with Sonakshi Sinha in Noor.

It’s getting hotter with every passing day. But don’t blame the summers for the sweltering heat. This time, the reason is Shibani Dandekar. The actor-model, who will soon be seen playing Sonakshi Sinha’s friend in the upcoming film Noor, is making heads turn more for her latest photoshoot. After seeing the pics we must applaud the photographer for showing the sensuous side of Shibani, and as the new sultry siren of Bollywood.

Shibani’s latest shot is for Maxim’s April issue to promote a mobile phone brand. In the pictures, the actor has set the temperatures soaring as she flaunted her bareback and sported some sexy poses, teasing her fans.

A few days back Shibani shared a behind the scenes video from the sets of Noor, in which she plays the role of Zoya. In the video, Sonakshi Sinha says, “I got very well along with Kanan Gill and Shibani. Even though we met for the first time on the sets of Noor but it felt as if we have known each other for years.” Shibani praises Sonakshi in the video too saying that the actor was a great support for her not only in her reel life but also in her real life.

After watching these pictures if you wish to see more of Shibani, go catch the actor at the theatres on April 21 when Noor releases. The film, which is an adaptation of novel ‘Karachi You’re Killing Me’ also stars Kanan Gill and Purab Kohli in pivotal roles.

