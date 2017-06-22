Before Salman Khan’s Tubelight comes out, here is how his Eid releases set box office on fire

Tubelight becomes yet another film of Salman Khan to release on Ramadan week as a gift for his fans on Eid. Tubelight becomes yet another film of Salman Khan to release on Ramadan week as a gift for his fans on Eid.

Salman Khan is all set to release his film Tubelight as Eidi to his fans this year. Even though the film is releasing on a Ramadan weekend, there is nothing that can stop the film from becoming a hit, adding up to the existing list of Salman Khan blockbusters. Salman and Eid have become synonymous now with many joking that Eid s when Salman releases his films. It has been over a decade since Salman has targeted majority of his audience by booking his release on Eid, no matter what month of the year it falls on. So, before the Tubelight release, lets decode the films that have enjoyed the festive advantage and went on to mint millions.

Sultan (2016): After Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman Khan decoded the formula of how to connect with the audience. He chose to play a wrestler, and his prep-up for the same was commendable. Now action is Salman’s forte, and people love to see him shirtless. So, the combination with a tint of drama worked for the actor in a good way, making the film one of his best performances. The fact h was not afraid to show his age also worked in his favour.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015): Salman Khan films are known for their action content. There was a time when drama could not be associated with Salman. However, Bajrangi Bhaijaan has surely changed that perception about the actor, and helped him to target audiences who like such emotional stories. This was second collaboration of the actor with Kabir Khan, who also directed Salman in 2012 release Ek Tha Tiger. What brought a spark to the story is the innocence of Salman and his compatibility with Harshaali Malhotra aka Munni, with who the audience instantly connected. But it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the share of this film’s success goes to a lot of people and not just Salman. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was life of the story. He lifted up the film’s spirit post the interval. So, not just Eid, this films success was because of the story and direction, which was rightly released.

Kick (2014): This film was a Telugu film remake but Salman Khan gave it his personality, making it enjoyable for even those who had seen the original version too. This was the first time that the actor was pairing up with Jacqueline Fernandez, and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that the actor looked uber hot. The songs, the action, and the tagline – Dil Main Aata Hoon, Samjh Mein Nahi… made place in hearts and fitted well with Salman’s character. There was action, romance, dance and the curiosity to know what is the title to do with Salman’s character and why he turns into a thief. Hence, it was extremely commercially viable.

Ek The Tiger (2012): Post break-up rumours, Katrina Kaif and Salman shared the screen space. Do we need to say anything else about it? The film wasn’t as good as other films the actor had done so far but because the on-screen jodi of Salman and Katrina was so much loved by people, it went on to become a hit, and even smashed the earlier records of Salman.

Ek Tha Tiger box office performance:

India gross collection: Rs 198.78 crore

India first day collection: Rs 32.93 crore

Dabangg (2010): Salman’s attitude as a policeman, his accent and his insane yet easy to learn dance steps, Dabangg had all the elements of being called super-entertainer. Directed by Abhinav Kashyap and produced by Arbaaz Khan, the film is one franchise that promises a superhit every time. Dabangg 2 was similarly a hit but did not had so much of an affect on the audience as people were accustomed to what Salman’s character is like.

Dabangg office performance:

India gross collection: Rs 138.88 crore

India first day collection: Rs 14.50 crore

Wanted (2008): It was like a comeback for Salman who had faced flops, low box office numbers and all sort of bad luck before. Prabhu Deva’s remake of a Telugu film called Pokiri, revived Salman’s career. We saw Salman in a goon character as well as a policeman later on. Again people were in suspense about this film.

Wanted office performance:

India first day collection: Rs 5.1 crore

India lifetime collection: Rs 60 crore

Now, as Tubelight is heading for release, Salman has been able to create hype around his film and motivate his audience to book tickets in advance. People really want to know if Salman possess a superpower in Kabir Khan film and if would he be able to find Sohail Khan with the power of faith.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd