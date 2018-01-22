Before Padmaavat, a look at how Ranveer Singh’s last five films fared at the box office

Before we get to see Ranveer in the latest avatar, let us take a look at how his five previous films performed at the box office. Before we get to see Ranveer in the latest avatar, let us take a look at how his five previous films performed at the box office.

Ranveer Singh will appear as Alauddin Khilji in the upcoming Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Padmaavat. The actor has become one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood, thanks to his way of immersing himself into the characters he plays. Under all that jocular exterior, there is a solid actor beneath who takes his craft very seriously. His look and acting in Padmaavat trailer has already garnered a lot of praise. His performance in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is expected to elevate him even more. The film, that is based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s Awadhi epic called Padmavat, also stars Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

Padmaavat releases on January 25. But before we get to see Ranveer in the latest avatar, let us take a look at how his five previous films performed at the box office. Last Ranveer Singh film was Aditya Chopra directorial Befikre alongside Vaani Kapoor. The film received below average reviews from critics and earned Rs 60.24 crore at the box office. This was a decent performance at the box office. Before Befikre, came Bajirao Mastani. This was another Sanjay Leela Bhansali film and was also marred with controversy and allegations of being historically inaccurate but it was nowhere as controversial as Padmaavat has been. Bajirao Mastani was a huge commercial success, and brought in Rs 184.20 crore for the makers.

Also read: Sanjay Leela Bhansali loves challenges and his films before Padmaavat are proof

2015’s Dil Dhadakne Do was a multi-starrer that also raked in a considerable amount of money apart from receiving positive critical reviews. It earned Rs 76.88 crore at the box office. In 2014’s Kill Dill, Ranveer Singh starred alongside Parineeti Chopra and the film co-starred Ali Zafar and Govinda. It was both a critical and commercial failure.

Gunday also came in 2014 which was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar (who also directed last year’s mega hit Tiger Zinda Hai). Gunday, for the most part received positive reviews, and also did well at the box office and brought home Rs 78.60 crore.

Also read: Ranveer Singh is obsessed with his ‘monster’ Khilji avatar in Padmaavat, shares photos

As we saw above, Ranveer Singh has the charisma and lure to attract moviegoers even if movie critics pan his films. Padmaavat has dominated headlines for quite a while, even if for the wrong reasons. As they say, all publicity is good publicity. Everything indicates that if everything goes well, the film will be a huge domestic and global success.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd