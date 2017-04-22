Before Nawazuddin Siddiqui became Faisal Khan of Gangs Of Wasseypur, here are 10 films you might have missed him

In 2012, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s work got acknowledged and he was conferred with the Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards. In 2012, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s work got acknowledged and he was conferred with the Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards.

In his initial Bollywood years, Nazawazuddin Siddiqui was just another background actors who did petty roles. But, despite his small appearances, he still managed to leave a mark in the films. Call it his his acting prowess, dialogue delivery or his talent of getting into the skin of the character, he gave it a hundred percent, even if it was for a few minutes of screen time. Whether it was a full-fledged role or a supporting one, Nawazuddin gave his heart and soul to it. He is a man who knew that success not only comes with hard work, but also with a never die attitude.

The 42-year-old actor took his first step in Bollywood long back in the 1990s and it was only after 13 years of struggle that he got the much deserved recognition as an actor in the Indian film industry. In 2012, his work got acknowledged and he was conferred with the Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards. Nawaz might have made a mark with remarkable roles in hits like Gangs of Wasseypur, Talaash, The Lunchbox, Badlapur, Manjhi, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and many more, his first step into the world of cinema was in 1999 when he starred his two films – Sarfarosh and Shool. Yes, it was so long back. Now don’t question your love for this exceptional actor, because if we tell you the number of films he did blink-and-miss roles, you might want to go and watch these films right away.

To make sure that you do not feel bad, the next time someone mentions a film featuring Nawazuddin, here is the list of movies you might have missed him completely.

1. Sarfarosh (1999)



Nawazuddin Siddiqui began his Bollywood career with one of the Khans of Bollywood – Aamir Khan. The actor played a terrorist for a scene in this cop drama. He was the one whom Aamir slaps during an interrogation scene in the police station.

2. Shool (1999)



The same year, Nawaz also appeared in this Manoj Bajpayee action crime drama. He played a waiter in the scene where Manoj takes his onscreen wife Raveena Tandon to restaurant.

3. Munnabhai MBBS (2003)



Well, it was not only Aamir Khan who slapped Nawazuddin in his initial years, even Sanjay Dutt did. Remember the pickpocketer whom Sunil Dutt catches at the railway station and later takes him to his doctor son in this Rajkumar Hirani’s film? Yes, that was none other than Nawazuddin, one of the most celebrated actors today.

4. Black Friday (2004)



This Anurag Kashyap film saw Nawazuddin as Asgar Mukadam, one of the convicts of 1993 bomb blasts. The scene where Kay Kay Menon interrogates him is the one where Nawazuddin’s acting skills got noticed.

5. Manorama Six Feet Under (2007)



In this remake of a superhit film Chinatown, Nawazuddin played the role of a goon who threatens a detective in the film.

6. Aaja Nachle (2007)



First biggies like Aamir Khan and Sanjay Dutt and now the dancing queen of Bollywood Madhuri Dixit, the list of Nawazuddin’s movies before he became famous definitely suggest that a big star was in the making in early 2000. He was one of the assistants of Madhuri Dixit who helped her set up her dance academy in the film.

7. Ek Chalis Ki Last Local (2007)



His miss-and-blink appearances in movies helped him feature in a number of films. In this one too Nawazuddin played a goon who gets killed by Abhay Deol by mistake.

8. New York (2009)



Though he had a small role in this Katrina Kaif-John Abraham starrer but his role added value to the story of the lead character of the film. Nawazuddin was one of John’s employees who was tortured after 9/11 attacks. His two minute soliloquy where he narrates his story as a detainee managed to evoke several emotions in the viewers.

9. Dev D (2009)



Can you imagine Nawazuddin doing an item number in a film? Yes, he did that too. In the popular rendition, “Emotional Atyachar” from the film Dev D starring Abhay Deol, Kalki Koechlin and Mahie Gill, Nawazuddin is seen shaking a leg with our very own ace-comedian Sunil Grover.

10. Family (2006)



Though there was no buzz around this film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar but still we cannot miss a mention of Nawazuddin working with big names in Bollywood before his career took a flight.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd