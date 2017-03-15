Before Nach Baliye 8, Terence Lewis to judge French Short Film Festival

Choreographer Terence Lewis recently ventured into acting with a short film titled The Good Girl. Choreographer Terence Lewis recently ventured into acting with a short film titled The Good Girl.

Ace choreographer Terence Lewis, who recently made his acting debut in a short film, has joined the jury of French Short Film Festival of Rennes – 7eme Lune.

Terence, who has judged shows like Dance India Dance and Nach Baliye, is one of the six members of the fest, which will be held March 15-18 in Rennes, France.

“It’s an honour to be a part of the jury of this esteemed short film festival in Rennes! International cinema has always been close to my heart as it is thought provoking, intelligent and pregnant with meaning,” Lewis said in a statement.

He added, “French cinema hits you at the gut and it’s direction and artistry is real n unparalleled in the world.”

The festival is in its fourth edition and is headed by a French film director Alain Guiraudie. The panel also includes other French directors like Rebecca Zlotowski and Kim Chapiron, film critic Clément Graminiès and winner of the third edition Mathias Minne.

Also read | Terence Lewis steps in front of camera

Terence recently ventured into acting with a short film titled The Good Girl. He says for him, acting is not a career option but a medium to express. Actor Harssh A Singh also made his debut as a director with the film, which released on YouTube in January.

Terence is essaying the role of a 34-year-old man who falls in love with an elderly married woman. The short film also questions all the notions that define ‘a good girl’ in society. “For me, acting is just not a career option, but I am looking at acting as a medium to express myself,” Terence had said.

Terence will soon be seen judging the upcoming Nach Baliye season 8, alongside actor Sonakshi Sinha and filmmaker Mohit Suri.

(With inputs from IANS)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd