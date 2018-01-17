Before Bollywood debut, Ananya Panday turns heads by making debut on Vanity Fair cover

Ananya Panday becomes the youngest celebrity to appear in Vanity Fair before Bollywood debut. Ananya Panday becomes the youngest celebrity to appear in Vanity Fair before Bollywood debut.

Bollywood’s next generation are putting their best foot forward and prepping up for their respective debuts. We already know about Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor’s projects but another star in making who has been grabbing headlines is Bollywood actor Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday whose official debut announcement is still to be made. However, it seems the next-gen star has made an impression internationally as well. If you are wondering what are we talking about then, let us tell you that Ananya appeared in Vanity Fair magazine’s cover page in which she shares the space with tomorrow superstars from different industries. She shares the space with Hollywood actor Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe.

The 19-year-old star kid has featured in the latest issue of the US edition of Vanity Fair. The leading magazine has done its annual spread on the debutantes who shone at the 25th Bal des Debutantes (also known as Le Bal) in Paris last November.

The other prominent names in the spread include Scotland’s Cecily Lasnet (great-granddaughter of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire), French film icon Jean-Paul Belmondo’s grandson Giacomo Belmondo, Princess Sibilla and Prince Leopold of Luxembourg among others.

Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile, there are rumours that Ananya would be launched by Karan Johar with his production venture Student of The Year 2, which will be directed by Punit Malhotra. The film stars Tiger Shroff in the lead role.

