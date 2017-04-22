Before Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra is back in India and we cannot wait to catch up with the international star, see pics

Priyanka Chopra landed in Mumbai on Friday evening. The actor has come to India for a 10 days break and will return to the US to promote her Hollywood debut, Baywatch there. (Picture credits: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra landed in Mumbai on Friday evening. The actor has come to India for a 10 days break and will return to the US to promote her Hollywood debut, Baywatch there. (Picture credits: Varinder Chawla)

Our international star Priyanka Chopra is back to her homeland. After completing her various missions in the west including wrapping up the shoot of the second season of her TV series Quantico, jury duty for the 16th Tribeca Festival and co-hosting the show — Live with Kelly, where she was not only addressed as “international star'” but was also compared to Tom Cruise, the actor landed in Mumbai where her many fans were waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

Priyanka has been in the New York City from last one year and her social media account is a testimony to the fun our desi girl had in the foreign land. Maybe this is the reason why the Dil Dhadakne Do actor was dealing with “conflicted emotions” while packing up her stuff to return to India. Last week the 34-year-old star took to her Twitter to express her emotions on leaving one home to return to another. “Packing up the house is such a conflicted emotion! so many things pop out that you didn’t remember… Last official week in NYC until next time,” wrote Priyanka.

The actor is in India for a 10-day break before she heads back to the US for her promotional trips for her Hollywood debut Baywatch starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Directed by Seth Gordon, the film is scheduled to release on May 25. About bringing her Baywatch team to India, the Bajirao actor has already hinted that the possibilities of Dwayne Johnson flying to India are minimal. Talking about it in an earlier interview, she said, “It seems very difficult. I don’t think we will be doing much. We will be only doing one or two countries when it comes to travelling for Baywatch, but I don’t know yet what the marketing plan by Paramount Pictures is. But while I am in town, I will definitely do as much as I can. I don’t know about the rest of the team.” Of late, the global Indian star has been turning many heads with the posters and trailers of Baywatch in which she plays the antagonist, Victoria Leeds.

Priyanka Chopra at Mumbai airport. See pics

Well, we are waiting to see a lot of Priyanka Chopra in the coming days. Also, the star hasn’t yet celebrated her big achievement of winning three National Awards for her debut Marathi production, Ventilator with her friends and family back in India.

