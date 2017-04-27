Before Baahubali 2 release, these trailer spoofs of the film are a rage. Watch videos

Before Baahubali 2 releases, watch these hilarious spoofs on the film’s trailer. Before Baahubali 2 releases, watch these hilarious spoofs on the film’s trailer.

Baahubali The Conclusion is all set to release today in certain parts of the world and the film has become something of a phenomenon. Breaking records of films such as Dangal and Fast and Furious 8 among others, Baahubali 2 has ensured that when SS Rajamouli reveals why Kattappa killed Baahubali, theatres will be housefull not just in India but across the world. Till that cliffhanger is resolved, and it will be only on Friday in India, here is plethora of spoofs on film’s superlative trailer.

From prime Minister Narendra Modi stepping in the shoes of Prabhas’ Baahubali to the setting shifting from Mahishmati to Na’vi inhabited Pandora, fans have done everything imaginable to the Baahubali 2 trailer and the results are hilarious. In the PM Modi video, you can see the PM’s cartoon version cleaning up India like only he can. Not just Avatar, the spoof also makes Kung Fu Panda’s lead, the roly-poly dragon warrior Po, Baahubali.

There are many homemade versions of Baahubali 2 trailer also, which put the epic into perspective in our everyday humdrum lives.

Watch the Baahubali 2 trailer spoofs here

Baahubali The Conclusion will release on a record number of screens and its advance booking has already broken all records in India and the Middle East. The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Rambha in pivotal roles. The film’s special effects and war scenes are already being touted as grander than Baahubali 1. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

