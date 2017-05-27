Before A Death In The Gunj, Kalki Koechlin is flaunting her most flamboyant avatar. See photos

A Death In The Gunj actor Kalki Koechlin posed for a popular wedding magazine and she managed to appear as stunning as ever. A Death In The Gunj actor Kalki Koechlin posed for a popular wedding magazine and she managed to appear as stunning as ever.

Kalki Koechlin is one of the popular actors who has established herself in the industry with her character-defining roles. Even in films, where she has a supporting part, she manages to dominate the frames with her style quotient and talent. A few days before the release of her upcoming film, A Death In The Gunj, she posed for a popular wedding magazine and she managed to appear as stunning as ever.

Time and again, Bollywood actor Kalki Koechlin has impressed audiences with her stellar acting skills in films such as, Margarita With a Straw, Waiting, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, That Girl in Yellow Boots, and now she will soon be seen in Konkona Sen Sharma’s debut directorial film, A Death In The Gunj. But before she takes on the big screen in the role of a 30-something girl in the thriller, Kalki did a splendid photoshoot for magazine Femina Wedding Times. She is not just stealing hearts on its cover page, but even in the exclusive clicks inside.

While the magazines’s Instagram handle shared the cover page, photographer Nuno Oliveira posted some more pictures on his Twitter account.

Latest for Femina Wedding Times with @kalkikanmanipic.twitter.com/pf9rArxJeX — Nuno Oliveira (@shotbynuno) May 26, 2017

Take a look at some of the stunning photographs of Kalki Koechlin.

Kalki’s Death In The Gunj is slated to release next weekend. The trailer of her upcoming film promises a coming-of-age murder mystery. The story is set in the 1970s and is based on true events. It is about the challenges a family goes through during a vacation. A Death In The Gunj shows how over a week’s time a murder happens right under the nose of a large family.

A Death In Gunj also stars Vikrant Massey, Ranvir Shorey, Tanuja and the late Om Puri. The film will also mark Udta Punjab director Abhishek Chaubey’s debut as a producer.

