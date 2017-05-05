Bazaar poster: Saif Ali Khan goes salt-and-pepper for new film, see pic

Bazaar poster: Saif Ali Khan carries a grim, serious look on the poster. What is also intriguing is the backdrop of a poster which depicts the city life of Mumbai. Bazaar poster: Saif Ali Khan carries a grim, serious look on the poster. What is also intriguing is the backdrop of a poster which depicts the city life of Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan’s Bazaar poster comes as a relief for those who want to see stuff beyond usual tropes of romance, crime and action in Hindi movies. Makers released the first poster of Bazaar today. Saif carries a grim, serious look on the poster. What is also intriguing is the backdrop of a poster which depicts the city life of Mumbai. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster and said, “An intriguing one… Saif Ali Khan in #BazaarPoster. @KytaProductions @EmmayEntertain.” The tagline on the poster reads, “Yaha paisa Bhagwaan nahi, par Bhagwaan se kam bhi nahi.”

The film will be released in December this year. Director Gauravv K Chawla confirmed the same and said, “It’s been a long journey, which has just begun! #Baazaar – This December is gonna be all about the Money!! #BaazaarPoster.”

It’s been a long journey, which has just begun! #Baazaar – This December is gonna be all about the Money!! #BaazaarPoster pic.twitter.com/IK8Z5zJDOd — Gauravv K Chawla (@gauravvkchawla) May 5, 2017

Produced by Kyta Productions and Emmay Entertainment, the film will deal with stock trade and financial market. Saif’s role has been inspired by the folklore surrounding the markets. Bazaar will also introduce Rohan Mehra, son of the late actor Vinod Mehra.

Film’s director Gauravv K Chawla said in a statement, “Baazaar is a film is meant for each and everyone who dreams of making it in the big bad world of Mumbai, and does so on their own terms.” Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions said, “We are excited to present this project. It is youthful, inspiring and very entertaining. It is an integral part of a very diverse slate of films that Kyta hopes to bring to the audiences.”

Nikkhil Advani said, “This film is very dear to me personally. It is in the very capable hands of Gauravv who has not only won Saif’s confidence but one who I fully trust to launch Rohan in his directorial debut.”

