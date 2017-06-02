Baywatch audience reaction: Priyanka Chopra is so bad, India finds her good

Priyanka Chopra is the ace of Baywatch, and her fans in India agree. Priyanka Chopra is the ace of Baywatch, and her fans in India agree.

After receiving poor reviews globally and a dismal performance at the US box office, Priyanka Chopra’s Hollywood debut Baywatch finally opened in India today. And it looks like the actor’s fans are happy about her performance alongside Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock and Zac Efron. The initial audience reactions for the film and Priyanka’s performance are positive, contrary to the critics’ reviews that has poured in so far.

A group of young guys, who turned up for the first show, were all praise for Priyanka and Dwayne The Rock Johnson. “The movie was really nice and we loved Dwayne Johnson. He was the best. It was good to see Priyanka with the Hollywood cast. She acted well,” said one of them. Seems like the plot of the film didn’t make them cringe as much as it did the critics!

A young woman, who watched the movie because she is a Baywatch series fan, told us, “The film is a lot of fun, you can’t really expect too much out of the film. I loved it when Pamela Anderson came, she is totally heart, and so is Priyanka, she is looking great.” Isn’t this what a slapstick comedy is all about? A no-brainer entertainment for 120 minutes.

While everyone was impressed with the leading lady and how she has made it to Hollywood, a young guy was particularly impressed by the film’s visual effects. “The film was different and fresh. The special effects was superb unlike what we see in our Bollywood films.”

Another group of young men also had nice things to say about the film but there was something about Priyanka which perhaps put them off. “We liked the movie. Priyanka looked hot but she also looked a little fake.”

When it comes to Priyanka Chopra doing an international film, it is impossible to not compare her with Deepika Padukone, who starred in xXx: Return Of The Xander Cage. A few people also spoke about how Deepika didn’t own the film (xXx), but Priyanka comes out as a winner with Baywatch. One person said, “Deepika didn’t look too powerful in xXx, but Priyanka kills it, and is definitely a highlight of the film. Loved her comic timing.”

So, while it may look like Priyanka earned more prominence through her Hollywood vehicle than what Deepika did, we will have to wait to see if Baywatch beats xXx in collections as well. So far, the movie seems to have trouble in the US.

