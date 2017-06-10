Baywatch actor Priyanka Chopra on her father’s death anniversary: Some things will always hurt

There are days when Priyanka Chopra misses her moments with her late father. There are days when Priyanka Chopra misses her moments with her late father.

On her father’s fourth death anniversary, Baywatch actor Priyanka Chopra paid an emotional tribute to him. It has been four years since her father passed away and the actor too has come a long way since then. Back in 2014, when she was getting all the fame and appreciation for her performance in Mary Kom and Gunday. The actor is not only one of the leading ladies of Bollywood, she is also a global star. She was one of the first Indian actors to grab a leading role in an American television series, Quantico. Since then Priyanka Chopra has been garnering popularity internationally. But nevertheless, there are days when she misses her moments with her late father.

Priyanka Chopra’s father Ashok Chopra died after battling with cancer in 2013. A doctor by profession, he retired from the Indian Army in 1997 as Lieutenant Colonel. The actress and her father were very close, and she even has a tattoo inked on her right wrist that reads, ‘Daddy’s li’l girl’. Earlier this year, when Priyanka’s production venture Ventilator won three honours at the 64th National Film Awards, she had told IANS that she wanted to make the film for her father. Priyanka and her mother now run Purple Pebble Pictures banner, under which they produce content-driven movies, mainly focussed at exploring the regional film market in the country.

Thank u to all for your wishes. 4 years today. Some things will always hurt. http://t.co/DNcomLhL7w — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 10, 2017

“Thank you to all for your wishes. Four years today. Some things will always hurt,” Priyanka Chopra said in response to a fan club of hers on Twitter.

With inputs from IANS.

