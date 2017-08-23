Baywatch actor Priyanka Chopra features in LinkedIn Power Profiles List of 2017

Priyanka Chopra joins PM Narendra Modi to LinkedIn Power Profiles List 2017. Priyanka Chopra joins PM Narendra Modi to LinkedIn Power Profiles List 2017.

Baywatch actor Priyanka Chopra has another feather to add to her cap by having found a spot in the LinkedIn Power Profiles List of 2017. Professional networking giant LinkedIn on Wednesday announced its fourth edition of Power Profiles, a list of the most viewed LinkedIn profiles of professionals in India, read a statement.

Through the list, the network recognises 50 such professionals, who have successfully invested in building their professional brand on the platform. PeeCee has made it to the Influencers list and grabbed the second position right after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Other influencers are Kailash Satyarthi, Founder of Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Global Chief People Officer and Priyanka, who are new entries in the list. Prabir Jha, Global Chief People Officer, Cipla, and Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President and Managing Director, Xiaomi Technology, have also returned to the list this year.

Akshay Kothari, Country Manager and Head of Product, LinkedIn India, said, “Our Power Profiles of 2017 have built a strong brand by sharing their diverse experiences and voicing their opinion on issues that matter to our members.”

On the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for her upcoming Hollywood project titled Isn’t It Romantic, featuring Rebel Wilson, Adam Devine and Liam Hemsworth. She has also shot for A Kid Like Jake which also stars Jim Parsons, Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer. While there is no confirmation on the release dates of both the films, reports suggest that Isn’t It Romantic will arrive in early-2019 and A Kid Like Jake would head to theaters in 2018.

