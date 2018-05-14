Bhavesh Joshi Superhero song Chavanprash: Is Arjun Kapoor’s flimsy ‘item song’ really needed in a vigilante drama?

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero hits the theatres on May 25. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero hits the theatres on May 25.

Chavanprash, the much-awaited song from Bhavesh Joshi Superhero, just dropped on the internet and it features Harshvardhan Kapoor along with cousin Arjun Kapoor.

The peppy number has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, voiced by Divya Kumar and composed by Amit Trivedi. The visuals feature Arjun Kapoor rollicking around with Anusha and Shibani Dandekar in shady locations. In between, we also have shots of Harshvardhan fighting off random goons in a boxing ring.

A sleazy ‘item number’ in every sense of the word, the song’s lyrics are equally sordid. They go something like, “Tere chumme me Chavanprash hai.” While the composition and lyrics may still be passed off for the sake of adding commercial value to the film, what is really appalling is the song’s picturisation.

Arjun Kapoor and Anusha Dandekar in a still from the song. Arjun Kapoor and Anusha Dandekar in a still from the song.

There are multiple questionable shots of Arjun shimmying amidst scantily-clad beauties but it gets too over-the-top at some points. There comes a scene where while mouthing “Meri tandoorasti ka yahi raaz hai (This is the reason behind my good health)”, Arjun is actually lifting Anusha’s body like a dumble with his hands. This is followed by another shot where Shibani is sitting on Arjun’s shoulder while the rest of the women are comfortably massaging him.

While Arjun is clad in a top-to-toe cheetah-printed outfit, Shibani and Anusha are dressed in shimmery all silver and gold outfits. The song’s dubious vibes are somewhat even reminiscent of Anusha’s previous “I Hate You Like I Love You” and Dev-D’s “Emotional Atyachar”.

Arjun Kapoor and Shibani Dandekar in a still from the song. Arjun Kapoor and Shibani Dandekar in a still from the song.

Pragati Joshi and Arohi Mhatre have also lent their voices to the song with Divya. Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is being bankrolled by Phantom Films banner. And considering the sound albums that have featured in Motwane’s previous directorials (Udaan, Lootera and Trapped), the first song of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero has surely not lived up to the standard.

Talking on the concept of the song, Arjun told IANS previously, “It’s Fight Club meets Blade Runner meets Madmax meets Chikni Chameli. It’s just insane. It’s a proper male item song after years and I hate using the word ‘item’ but this truly is an item. The set-up is the item.”

While the video is said to be shot only for promotional purposes, it is still unknown how the song will feature in the film. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is the story of a common man who turns into a masked vigilante and takes a stand against putting an end to the crimes in the city. The film will hit the screens on May 25.

Here’s hoping better music from Bhavesh Joshi Superhero in the future.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd