Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Shahid Kapoor welcomes Yami Gautam on board with Shraddha Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor is pretty excited to start his next project Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which is being produced by KriArj Entertainment and directed by Toilet Ek Prem Katha fame director Shree Narayan Singh. While the male lead was confirmed at the time of title announcement, the female lead of the film was kept under wraps. On January 6, Yami Gautam expressed on Twitter her joy of joining the team. She wrote, “Super happy to commence this special journey with @kriarj on ‘ Batti Gul Meter Chalu ‘ :) Really excited for this one #Prerna #Shree @shahidkapoor @ShraddhaKapoor” Shahid welcomed her on board and wrote, “Great to have you on board.”

KriArj Entertainment did not make any official announcement on its female lead but going by the tags, it seems even Shraddha is part of this project. The actor, who is presently busy with Saaho and a biopic on Sania Nehwal, is bagging interesting projects making 2018 a year to look forward to.

Batti Gul Meter Chalu addresses the issue of electricity bills. The makers chose to launch the title and poster of the film on Diwali 2017.

Director Shree Narayan Singh talking about the project and his association with the production house said, “I’m happy to collaborate with Prernaa and Arjun of KriArj Entertainment the presenters of Toilet Ek Prem Katha . As a filmmaker, it’s a pleasure working with a dream team of producers, Bhushan Kumar of T-Series who also always put the film first and understand everything that goes into making a memorable movie. Together we hope to make another memorable film that reaches a wide spectrum of audiences across the country. I also look forward to working with Shahid Kapoor. Someone with his talent will do complete justice to the role”.

The film’s story, screenplay and dialogues are being written by Garima and Siddharth and the concept is by Vipul Rawal. Starring Shahid Kapoor, the film will go on floors soon.

The film will release on August 31, 2018.

