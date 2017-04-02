Barff an unusual play with visual grandeur: Saurabh Shukla

Saurabh Shukla: I’m very excited to bring my new play to Prithvi theatre this month. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty 14-02-17, Mumbai) Saurabh Shukla: I’m very excited to bring my new play to Prithvi theatre this month. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty 14-02-17, Mumbai)

National Award winning actor Saurabh Shukla, whose play Barff will be staged here next week, says it is an unusual theatre production with “visual grandeur”. “I’m very excited to bring my new play to Prithvi theatre this month. ‘Barff’ is a Hindi thriller set on a wintry night of Kashmir. It’s very unusual play and with visual grandeur,” Saurabh told IANS. The play has been written and directed by Saurabh, and produced by Ashvin Gidwani.

Gidwani says it has been a “special experience” for him and his production house AGP World to produce “Barff”. “‘Barff’ is different in the genre to what we at AGP World normally produce, so it has been a special experience for us to create a play like this. After touring all over India with an overwhelming response from the audience, I’m sure the theatre-goers at Prithvi theatre will experience the same satisfaction after watching it,” Gidwani said.

Actor Saurabh Shukla feels theatre is the best medium to learn acting and wants more people to get associated with it and popularise it. When asked what he thinks of today’s actors, who pay a lot of attention to bodybuilding, looks and dancing skills, he says, “It’s one’s personal choice… what you think of art or acting is completely your choice. I am no one to judge other person’s perspective. In my perspective, if you are starting acting then theatre is the best medium to learn the craft of acting.”

The play will be staged here on April 6 and April 7

