Bareilly Ki Barfi trailer receives Bollywood love, BR Chopra’s grandson Juno Chopra also welcomed as creative producer. See photos, video

Bareilly Ki Barfi trailer: From Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput‏, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt to Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, everyone loved the trailer and also took to Twitter to express their excitement after watching the trailer. Bareilly Ki Barfi trailer: From Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput‏, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt to Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, everyone loved the trailer and also took to Twitter to express their excitement after watching the trailer.

Bareilly Ki Barfi’s trailer landed on July 19, and soon began receiving the love from all corners. The film’s lead actors Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkumar Rao shared the trailer on their social media accounts, and it grabbed attention within minutes. “मूड मीठा कीजिये। It’s time to be a part of the tastiest story of the year. BareillyKiBarfiTrailer,” Kriti wrote along the trailer. Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s directorial venture Bareilly Ki Barfi also marks the debut of filmmaker BR Chopra’s grandson Juno Chopra as creative producer, and the celebs are wishing Juno too.

Juno was leading the creative avenues of Bareilly Ki Barfi and brought to the table his expertise and deeper knowledge of film making, owing to his family background. Juno shared in an interview his happiness on working for the film, which is his debut too. “We are really very excited to take the Chopra lineage further as a creative producer in Bareilly ki Barfi. It has indeed been a great journey to shoot with such an amazing team,” he said.

Juno has earlier worked on films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Na Ho as an assistant director and has been the associate producer for Bhootnath and Bhootnath Returns. Having worked closely in the industry, Juno shares a good rapport with stars like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and the likes.

From Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput‏, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt to Arjun Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha, everyone loved the trailer and also took to Twitter to express their excitement after watching the trailer. They also welcomed Juno in the industry.

Karan Johar‏ tweeted, “bit.ly/BareillyKiBarfiTrailer … such a fun trailer and lovely to watch!All the best @JungleePictures @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao @kritisanon #BRfilms.” He also wished congratulations to Juno Chopra.”bit.ly/BareillyKiBarfiTrailer … congratulations @junochopra on being creative producer on this one!!!,” he tweeted.

Sidharth Malhotra‏ tweeted, “Trailer looks yummy guys! Good luck to team #Bareillykibarfi @kritisanon @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao n my bro @junochopra ✌️👊.” While Sonakshi Sinha‏ tweeted, “Dekho dekho!! Its @junochopra’s first film as creative producer! So proud… this looks like too much fun http://bit.ly/BareillyKiBarfiTrailer … 🙌🏼”

Singer Harshdeep Kaurtoo has lend her voice for a song in the film. She tweeted, “What a cool trailer! & U also get a glimpse of my next song #TwistKamariya with @tanishkbagchi 💃🏽@BareillyKiBarfi.”

Here is the celeb reaction post Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkumar Rao-starrer Bareilly ki Barfi trailer launch:

http://t.co/m7qnNcfTL0 congratulations @junochopra on being creative producer on this one!!! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 19, 2017

Hahah love the trailer and love this sweet and mad world you’ve created! @kritisanon @ayushmannk @RajkummarRao all the best guys!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ http://t.co/E8kp6StewY — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) July 19, 2017

Dekho dekho!! Its @junochopra‘s first film as creative producer! So proud… this looks like too much fun http://t.co/QGHdFqNplQ 🙌🏼 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) July 19, 2017

This looks like too much fun, you’re so lovely!! @kritisanon ❤️🤗 http://t.co/9pZSLsxSkY — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) July 19, 2017

3 times over already. Two of my favourites together. @ayushmannk brother maan and @RajkummarRao this is special. @kritisanon theeki bitti❤️ http://t.co/qF17Aq8OtZ — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) July 19, 2017

What a cool trailer! & U also get a glimpse of my next song #TwistKamariya with @tanishkbagchi 💃🏽@BareillyKiBarfi http://t.co/HtkFTNoeI3 — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) July 19, 2017

The romantic comedy, Bareilly Ki Barfi, rooted in the subculture of the north Indian city of Bareilly, will unfold in theaters on August 18.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd