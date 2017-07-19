Bareilly Ki Barfi trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao compete for Kriti Sanon’s love. Watch video

Bareilly Ki Barfi trailer: The romantic comedy, rooted in the subculture of the north Indian city of Bareilly, will unfold in theaters on August 18. Bareilly Ki Barfi trailer: The romantic comedy, rooted in the subculture of the north Indian city of Bareilly, will unfold in theaters on August 18.

Small town girl Bitti aka Kriti Sanon is on the look out for a groom but she wants a man who will accept her the way she is. Then there is Chirag Dubey aka Ayushmann Khurrana, owner of a printing press who is on a mission to woo this quirky yet cute girl of Bareilly. But like a typical Bollywood rom-com, how can a love story be complete without adding the spice of the third angle to it. While Ayushmann is smitten by Kriti, she has fallen for another man. He is a simpleton, Pritam Vidrohi played by Rajkummar Rao. Confused? Well, all of this happens in the trailer of Nil Battey Sannata fame Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari directorial Bareilly Barfi which was released by the makers of the film on Wednesday.

The first few seconds of the trailer gives the perfect description of Kriti Sanon’s character. She lives in Bareilly, she does break dance, watches English movies and doesn’t hold on to her virginity. After watching the three minutes long trailer, we must say, Kriti Sanon, is everywhere in the film. In the words of Kriti, her character is that of a girl living in Bareilly but doing things on her own terms. She is someone who is quite bratty and always ready to question the basic norms.

The three actors of the movie started the promotion of their upcoming release on Tuesday as they indulged in a cute Twitter chat as they shared the first glimpse of the movie. While Kriti tweeted, “I cant believe what i’ve just read!!😳#BareillyKiBarfi Just cant wait for you to read it.. Here’s a glimpse💃🏻☺️ @Ashwinyiyer @junochopra”, Ayushmann wrote, यह किताब कहाँ मिल गयी तुम्हें?? How did you manage to grab this one @kritisanon? How? This book is too special. 👌#BareillyKiBarfi #18thAug.”

The romantic comedy, rooted in the subculture of the north Indian city of Bareilly, will unfold in theaters on August 18.

