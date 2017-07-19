Bareilly Ki Barfi star Ayushmann Khurrana is open to doing experimental roles

Ayushmann Khurrana said, “As an actor, we have certain limitation of dates and all… so, we cannot do everything at the same time.” Ayushmann Khurrana said, “As an actor, we have certain limitation of dates and all… so, we cannot do everything at the same time.”

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who played a sperm donor in his debut film Vicky Donor, wants to experiment more with roles. During the trailer launch of his forthcoming film Bareilly Ki Barfi, he was asked if he wants to change his image of a “good boy”.

He responded by saying: “Yes, I am open to doing experimental roles. In this film ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’, I am playing a small town boy who is very bullish by nature. In this film, I also dance madly in some scenes like what we do at our friends’ weddings. And then I have also worked in Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming film. That character is very different from all the roles that I have played in films so far… so yes, I think the image is changing.”

Asked about refusing to act in the sequel to Happy Bhaag Jayegi, he said: “I was shooting with Sriram and, therefore, said no to that film. As an actor, we have certain limitation of dates and all… so, we cannot do everything at the same time. But that film is also interesting.”

The romantic comedy, Bareilly Ki Barfi, also featuring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon is rooted in the subculture of the north Indian city of Bareilly.

मूड मीठा कीजिये। It’s time to be a part of the tastiest story of the year.#BareillyKiBarfiTrailer http://t.co/72IuuhAJ6D — BITTI (@kritisanon) July 19, 2017

The three actors of the movie started the promotion of their upcoming release on Tuesday as they indulged in a cute Twitter chat as they shared the first glimpse of the movie. The film is set to release on August 18.

