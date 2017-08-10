Bareilly Ki Barfi star Ayushmann Khurrana finds Dance Plus host Raghav Juyal ‘best part of the show’

Bareilly Ki Barfi star Ayushmann Khurrana feels Dance Plus has revolutionised the dance norms in the country. Bareilly Ki Barfi star Ayushmann Khurrana feels Dance Plus has revolutionised the dance norms in the country.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana feels actor-dancer Raghav Juyal, who hosts popular dance reality show “Dance Plus Season 3”, is very spontaneous at his work and has changed the norms of traditional anchoring.

Ayushmann along with actors Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao will be seen promoting the forthcoming film “Bareilly Ki Barfi” in the show.

“‘Dance +’ has revolutionised the dance norms in the country. I am amazed to see the kind of talent makers have managed to get on board from different corners of our nation and who better than Super Judge Remo D’Souza nurturing them,” Ayushmann said in a statement.

“But the best part of the show for me is Raghav. I love his comic timing and spontaneity. The way he manages to lighten up the mood and brings everything in lighter space.

“He has truly changed the norms of traditional anchoring. Being a host, he acts really well and is always up for an impromptu dance jig leaving everyone spell bound,” he added. “Dance Plus Season 3” is aired on Star Plus.

Meanwhile, while both, Kriti and Ayushmann have done the song-and- dance routine in films, this is fairly a new terrain for Rajkummar Rao who insisted he always loved dancing. Recently, at the music launch of the film, the actor said, “I didn’t have any apprehension to dance. I used to dance a lot while growing up, that’s how I started doing my stage activities. But when I fell in love with acting, I forgot everything else. Once you’re a dancer, you’re always a dancer. People get happily surprised that ‘oh he can dance too.”

