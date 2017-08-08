Bareilly Ki Barfi song Twist Kamariya: This Ayushmann Khurana and Kriti Sanon number will make you hit the dance floor. Watch video

Bareilly Ki Barfi song Twist Kamariya:In the song, small town, free spirited girl Bitti aka Kriti along with Chirag Dubey aka Ayushmann rock the dance floor. Bareilly Ki Barfi song Twist Kamariya:In the song, small town, free spirited girl Bitti aka Kriti along with Chirag Dubey aka Ayushmann rock the dance floor.

The desi-party number “Twist Kamariya” from Bareilly Ki Barfi, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao, is out. And if you were still grooving to the film’s earlier peppy number “Sweety Tera Drama”, then you need to add the latest offering from the makers of this colourful film to your playlist before you hit the dance floor.

While Ayushmann, Kriti and Rajkummar tried some desi thumkas in the wedding track of the season “Sweety Tera Drama”, here Ayushmann and Kriti sans Rajkummar are moving their waist to the tunes of Tanishk Bagchi-Vayu.

In the song, small town, free spirited girl Bitti aka Kriti along with Chirag Dubey aka Ayushmann rock the dance floor. Twist Kamariya crooned by Harshdeep Kaur, Yasser Desai, Tanishk, and Al Ta Masht is a perfect Bollywood number with the lead actor and actress dancing along with a bunch of background dancers.

Talking about the super-fun film by Nil Battey Sanatta fame Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Ayushmann in an earlier interview said, “The trailer of Bareilly Ki Barfi is very quirky. I feel this film has all quirks of typical Hrishikesh Mukherjee or Sai Paranjape’s school of cinema. It’s a very Woody Allen kind of film in a way. So, I think it’s very quirky, very different and I am glad that trailer of the film is getting great response.” In the trailer, we were introduced to Kriti’s character as someone who is looking for a novel’s author played by Rajkummar Rao. While Kriti is unaware, Ayushmann does all that it takes to keep Rajkummar Rao away from Kriti.

Ayushmann and Kriti have already started the promotions of their August 18 release. A few days back, the actors surprised all as they gate crashed a wedding and also taught everyone the hook step from their film’s number.

