Bareilly Ki Barfi song Sweety Tera Drama: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao try some ‘desi thumkas’. Watch video

Bareilly Ki Barfi trailer gave us a sneak-peek into the characters of lead actors Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. Now, the makers have released the first song from the film, and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that this number would make you want to dance the moment you switch on its music. It has all the Bollywood elements, and the much needed dose of ‘desi thumka’ from all three actors, but of course, our favorite is Kriti whose moves make you relate to her character.

Among the boys, Ayushmann takes away the credit because of his onscreen presence, adorable looks and ofcourse, he can dance too! Rajkummar Rao seems to be struggling to make his appearance count in the song, just like he is doing for Kriti in the film’s plot too. But perhaps that’s how his character is designed because as far as his acting game is concerned, he never fails to amaze the audience.

The song is a perfect wedding number of the season, after Katrina Kaif’s “Kaala Chashma” ruling the dance floor for a long time. But here’s a thing about this number, it is quirky but it also reminds of many other songs we have heard before, especially Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan’s “Badri Ki Dulhania” from their recent release Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The music, the expression, especially Kriti, seem to have taken classes from Alia to give the Bollywood touch to her dance.

There’s slight clumsiness in the picturisation, which eventually wants you to maybe prefer hearing the track tahn watching it, but perhaps that’s how the makers wanted it to be, because the song is picturised in a middle-class wedding, which are not held in lavish banquet halls.

Directed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi is a sweet story that revolves around the characters of the three actors. The film is scheduled for August 18 release.

