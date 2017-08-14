Bareilly Ki Barfi song Nazm Nazm: Ayushmann Khurrana’s version is a beautiful reminder of ‘Pani Da Rang’. Watch video

Ayushmann Khurrana’s version of “Nazm Nazm” is a beautiful reminder of ‘Pani Da Rang’. Ayushmann Khurrana’s version of “Nazm Nazm” is a beautiful reminder of ‘Pani Da Rang’.

Ayushmann Khurrana, the man of many talents, has given a treat to his fans. He has taken to Twitter and shared his own version of “Nazm Nazm” song from his upcoming movie Bareilly Ki Barfi and we are having trouble in deciding which version is better. They are both equally good. Needless to say, though, both the versions are amazing and are addictive like a drug would be. The deeper voice of Arko is as good as Ayushmann Khurrana, but in a different sort of way. The ear-pleasing vocals of Ayushmann are complemented perfectly by soft, melodic tunes of Arko himself in the latest version, and Arko has also given the music.

This song and Ayushmann Khurrana’s voice doubles up to remind us of one of the most famous of his songs – “Pani Da Rang” – from the movie Vicky Donor. The music is soothing and relaxing like it was in the Vicky Donor song. Lyrics, also by Arko, make the experience even better. The music and vocals go nicely with the visuals. The song is beautifully shot and the cinematography is quite fantastic.

My version of #NazmNazm is out now!!! #BareillykiBarfi http://t.co/ZXGxWD9E7R Thanks @ArkoPravo19 for this lovely composition and writing 🎶 — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 14, 2017

Talking about the super-fun film by Nil Battey Sannata fame Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Ayushmann in an earlier interview said, “The trailer of Bareilly Ki Barfi is very quirky. I feel this film has all quirks of typical Hrishikesh Mukherjee or Sai Paranjape’s school of cinema. It’s a very Woody Allen kind of film in a way. So, I think it’s very quirky, very different and I am glad that trailer of the film is getting great response.”

Bareilly Ki Barfi is a quirky love triangle between Bitti, Chirag and Pritam played by Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. Produced by Junglee Pictures and BR Studios, the film is scheduled to release on August 18.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd