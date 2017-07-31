Bareilly Ki Barfi song Nazm Nazm: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon make us fall in love with their small town romance. Watch video

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Check out Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana’s sweet romance. Bareilly Ki Barfi: Check out Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana’s sweet romance.

After a total Bollywood masala number like “Sweety Tera Drama”, Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon bring a sweet romance between their characters Bitti and Chirag in “Nazm Nazm” song from their upcoming release Bareilly Ki Barfi. The song brings back the ‘chajje chajje ka pyar’ flavour, which still breathes in the streets of small towns. The track will surely make you recall your romantic tales from your sweet 20s.

‘Nazm’ also means a written piece dedicated to someone. Hence, the song perfectly fits as a poem that one can dedicate to their loved ones. The song has been written, sung and composed by Arko, who in the past has given hits like “Saathi Rey” from Kapoor and Sons, “Dariya” from Baar Baar Dekho and many other numbers.

As a song and its picturisation, “Nazm Nazm” is sure to become one of your favourites if you love to detach yourself from the hustle bustle around you with a soothing number. But as a part of the story of Bareilly Ki Barfi, the song puts us in a dilemma that if Kriti and Ayushmann’s character are in love, what about Rajkummar Rao? So, does this Bareilly ka romance has a twist? We need to wait and watch.

In the trailer, we were introduced to Kriti’s character as someone who is looking for a novel’s author played by Rajkummar Rao. While Kriti is unaware, Ayushmann does all that it takes to keep Rajkummar Rao away from Kriti.

Directed by Nil Battey Sannata fame Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, the film is scheduled for August 18 release.

